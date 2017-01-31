Cherry hands down sentences at plea a...

Cherry hands down sentences at plea and sentencing court

Cristy M. Henderson, 31, 5409 Carnegie St. Pittsburgh, was placed on one year probation on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $300 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, and not own or possess narcotics or prescriptions for narcotics without first receiving written permission of her probation officer.

