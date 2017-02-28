Carrick library expansion to begin this year
The Carnegie Library system is set to begin renovations at its Carrick branch, promising a significant expansion at the Brownsville Road outpost. "If you go into the space now, it's a little small," said Suzanne Thinnes, a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh system that includes 18 neighborhood libraries.
