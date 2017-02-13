Capitol intruder arrested

Capitol intruder arrested

Israel Higgins, 21, was arrested after he was observed using a metal cigarette receptacle to smash the front door of the capitol building early Monday morning. "The surveillance footage captured the individual using a cigarette urn to smash the glass on the door atop the steps on the south plaza," said Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

