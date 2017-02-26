BWW Feature: Building FENCES - A Jour...

BWW Feature: Building FENCES - A Journey From Stage To Screen and the Legacy of August Wilson

From the Broadway stage to the Pulitzer Prize, back to Broadway, and now as a film adaptation with four Oscar nominations, FENCES has riveted audiences for more than 30 years. The film, directed by and starring Denzel Washington , is nominated for Best Picture, with Washington and Viola Davis nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

