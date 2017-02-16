Brian O'Neill: The Pittsburgh guy who's Mr. Cuba now
Back in the 1990s, Joe Viehbeck helped Pittsburgh Democrats get into office and now he helps Americans vacation in Cuba. I'm not sure what one has to do with the other but I'd have to guess that's a set-up line that could be hit out of the park at a Republican banquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Ancestors
|37 min
|sandwich earl
|6
|America Held Hostage.
|47 min
|Hillary The Clown
|57
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|3 hr
|TTT
|1
|Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do...
|3 hr
|TTT
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|Yummy WTAE
|203
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|10 hr
|Upstanding White Guy
|1
|Tax The Church - Fun Fact
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC