Brian O'Neill: Get your kicks on a a car incline?
A neighbor loaned me a "Route 66" DVD so I could see the 1961 TV episode filmed in Pittsburgh. It opens with a water-skiing scene around the pylons of the incomplete Fort Duquesne Bridge and ends with a fistfight outside LeMont.
