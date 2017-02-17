Boroughs aim to make South Braddock Avenue more friendly for pedestrians, cyclists

Heeding recommendations to improve road safety, Edgewood and Swissvale plan to make a busy stretch of South Braddock Avenue more accommodating for pedestrians and cyclists. The project will involve distinctive crosswalks and new crossing signals featuring countdown clocks - some signals have no clocks, others are broken - plus dozens of curb ramps that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and special storm sewer grates for cyclists.

