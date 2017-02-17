Boroughs aim to make South Braddock A...

Boroughs aim to make South Braddock Avenue more friendly for pedestrians, cyclists

Heeding recommendations to improve road safety, Edgewood and Swissvale plan to make a busy stretch of South Braddock Avenue more accommodating for pedestrians and cyclists. The project will involve distinctive crosswalks and new crossing signals featuring countdown clocks - some signals have no clocks, others are broken - plus dozens of curb ramps that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and special storm sewer grates for cyclists.

