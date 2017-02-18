Board hires consultant to strategize ...

Board hires consultant to strategize for airport

With thousands of acres of land at its disposal, Pittsburgh International Airport wants to be ready should Ford, Uber or any number of spinoffs from the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County come calling. The airport is asking a consultant to identify possible suitors and to make sure it's getting the most bang for its buck when it comes to development.

