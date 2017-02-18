Board hires consultant to strategize for airport
With thousands of acres of land at its disposal, Pittsburgh International Airport wants to be ready should Ford, Uber or any number of spinoffs from the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County come calling. The airport is asking a consultant to identify possible suitors and to make sure it's getting the most bang for its buck when it comes to development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug...
|2 hr
|keep ur eye on th...
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|18 hr
|Overtaxed
|7
|My Ancestors
|Fri
|grammer police fail
|8
|America Held Hostage.
|Thu
|Hillary The Clown
|57
|Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do...
|Thu
|TTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC