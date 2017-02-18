Bike lanes planned for Fort Pitt Blvd...

Bike lanes planned for Fort Pitt Blvd. may take new route

Pittsburgh city officials will explore alternative routes for the Downtown lanes planned there, Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday, adding that the parallel Boulevard of the Allies "might have some potential." "It's not a done deal," Mr. Peduto said of Fort Pitt Boulevard, acknowledging "a lot of concern" along the thoroughfare.

