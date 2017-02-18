Bike lanes planned for Fort Pitt Blvd. may take new route
Pittsburgh city officials will explore alternative routes for the Downtown lanes planned there, Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday, adding that the parallel Boulevard of the Allies "might have some potential." "It's not a done deal," Mr. Peduto said of Fort Pitt Boulevard, acknowledging "a lot of concern" along the thoroughfare.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|50 min
|ThomasA
|7
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|9 hr
|Overtaxed
|7
|My Ancestors
|22 hr
|grammer police fail
|8
|America Held Hostage.
|Thu
|Hillary The Clown
|57
|Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do...
|Thu
|TTT
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Yummy WTAE
|203
|Tax The Church - Fun Fact
|Feb 15
|hmmm
|1
