Big Heart Trivia! Mon 2/13 Free Trivia Night at Wigle Whiskey
Most Monday nights, Wigle Whiskey hosts Batnam Nights , where they open their tasting room to a different Pittsburgh area non-profit and donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization. This Monday night the Batnam night will be a Valentine's trivia night to benefit a local historic preservation effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are probably white
|4 hr
|heres ur cupcake ...
|12
|Who Has Heard Of This, It's Amazing
|5 hr
|crazy country
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|22 hr
|freaking amen
|6
|Do you think we're so innocent?
|23 hr
|truth is always b...
|3
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|Wed
|Afrikan American
|62
|KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Belinda
|94
|Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toom...
|Wed
|Just Teach
|1
