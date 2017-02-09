Big Heart Trivia! Mon 2/13 Free Trivi...

Big Heart Trivia! Mon 2/13 Free Trivia Night at Wigle Whiskey

Most Monday nights, Wigle Whiskey hosts Batnam Nights , where they open their tasting room to a different Pittsburgh area non-profit and donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization. This Monday night the Batnam night will be a Valentine's trivia night to benefit a local historic preservation effort.

