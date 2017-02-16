Beechview gathering a show of solidarity for nation's immigrants
About 75 people gathered for a rally and march through Beechview today in solidarity with those honoring the national "Day Without Immigrants" strike. Demonstrators, including members of Casa San Jose, a Brookline-based advocacy group for Hispanics, the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement and the Thomas Merton Center, chanted "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all" and held signs on the sidewalk at the corner of Fallowfield and Broadway avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage.
|7 min
|Team Trump
|56
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|1 hr
|TTT
|1
|Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do...
|1 hr
|TTT
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|Yummy WTAE
|203
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|9 hr
|Upstanding White Guy
|1
|Tax The Church - Fun Fact
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|My Ancestors
|Tue
|No Onion Heavy Mayo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC