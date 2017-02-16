Beechview gathering a show of solidarity for nation's immigrants

About 75 people gathered for a rally and march through Beechview today in solidarity with those honoring the national "Day Without Immigrants" strike. Demonstrators, including members of Casa San Jose, a Brookline-based advocacy group for Hispanics, the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement and the Thomas Merton Center, chanted "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all" and held signs on the sidewalk at the corner of Fallowfield and Broadway avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.