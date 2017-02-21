Autograph Collection Hotel to Open 20...

Autograph Collection Hotel to Open 2018 in Pittsburgh

9 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Concord Hospitality announced today that it plans to open Pittsburgh's first Autograph Collection Hotel in the heart of the Oakland neighborhood. Construction began on the 167-room property, The Oaklander Hotel, last month.

