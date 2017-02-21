Autograph Collection Hotel to Open 2018 in Pittsburgh
Concord Hospitality announced today that it plans to open Pittsburgh's first Autograph Collection Hotel in the heart of the Oakland neighborhood. Construction began on the 167-room property, The Oaklander Hotel, last month.
