Amid executive orders, Pittsburgh's Bhutanese refugees studying to become citizens

The students in a fourth-grade classroom in Pittsburgh Concord K-5 in Carrick are reviewing questions for a test on American history and government. Teacher Meena Gurung tells her students they should be prepared for questions that include: "Who was the President during the First World War? Who was the President during the Great Depression? Who was the President during the Second World War?" The class is a group of older adults, all Bhutanese refugees, and they are reviewing questions that will be on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services civics test.

