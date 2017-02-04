Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Co...

Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides a 'supportive space'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

For lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, who are at an increased risk for depression, drug use, homelessness and suicide, adolescence can be especially trying. Local LGBT youth have a safe space in Project SILK Lehigh Valley, a new collaborative program of Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and Valley Youth House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage. 6 min they will always win 38
I'd Rather Have........ 21 min hood rats rule 7
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 14 hr Love beauty 197
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 19 hr ThomasA 53
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Feb 2 Trump 3
Trump it up! Feb 1 BIG Pork 9
Let's fix our country once and for all Feb 1 Overtaxed 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC