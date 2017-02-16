After acquiring 11 Stanwix, Chicago firm owns side-by-side skyscrapers Downtown

M&J Wilkow, as part of a joint venture with DRA Advisors, completed its acquisition Wednesday of 11 Stanwix St., a prominent 23-story office building that once housed Westinghouse Corp. Marty Sweeney, M&J Wilkow vice president, declined to disclose a sales price. The seller, Munich-based GLL Real Estate Partners, paid $66.6 million for the building in 2011.

