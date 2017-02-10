$2.25 million industrial home blends ...

$2.25 million industrial home blends into Pittsburgh's Strip District: Cool Spaces

The facade reflects the property's history, while inside homeowners Sheryl and Garry Linck brought a modern twist to the building. They retained most of its large, open floor plan but tempered exposed ducts with bronze-painted ceilings while freshening up cement floors and brick walls.

