$2.25 million industrial home blends into Pittsburgh's Strip District: Cool Spaces
The facade reflects the property's history, while inside homeowners Sheryl and Garry Linck brought a modern twist to the building. They retained most of its large, open floor plan but tempered exposed ducts with bronze-painted ceilings while freshening up cement floors and brick walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage.
|3 hr
|jack
|42
|You are probably white
|14 hr
|Trump
|14
|Who Has Heard Of This, It's Amazing
|Thu
|crazy country
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|Wed
|freaking amen
|6
|Do you think we're so innocent?
|Wed
|truth is always b...
|3
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|Feb 8
|Afrikan American
|62
|KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09)
|Feb 8
|Belinda
|94
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC