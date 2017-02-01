Young entrepreneurs: Perry High School students to pitch business plans
Thursday night several young entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas - from starting a store at Pittsburgh Perry High School to building a basketball court in Brighton Heights to teaching financial literacy - at a North Side event. The group of entrepreneurs are high school students at Perry, and the event is part of a class aimed at teaching them how to put ideas into action and connect them to professionals who can help them in their North Side neighborhoods.
