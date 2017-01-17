Yoga expo this Sunday
Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts will gather Sunday at the Pittsburgh Opera in the Strip District for the sixth annual Pittsburgh Yoga Expo. The event at 2425 Liberty Ave. runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes demonstrations and workshops.
