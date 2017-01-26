What will become of closing Pittsburg...

What will become of closing Pittsburgh prison? City officials say your guess is as good as theirs

14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

On Thursday, state officials announced that the State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh would be closing . The move, one meant to help alleviate a projected $1.7 billion state budget shortfall, leaves 555 employees awaiting transfers to other state prisons along with 1,800 inmates.

