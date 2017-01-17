UUBU 6 brings an assortment of comfor...

UUBU 6 brings an assortment of comfort-food dishes to the South Side Slopes

12 hrs ago

412-381-7695 Hours: 6-9 p.m.; open days vary weekly; check UUBU 6 Facebook page for current info Prices: $3-12 Liquor: Full bar When UUBU 6 first opened more than a decade ago, more than its peculiar name set it apart. The restaurant became an unlikely destination on the South Side Slopes, serving outstanding contemporary food in a surprising location, a gussied-up former union hall built in 1919 on a narrow, otherwise residential street.

Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.

