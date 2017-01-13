URA grants initial approval to Homewo...

URA grants initial approval to Homewood development

A proposed 58-unit residential development that one city councilman called the "single most important thing to happen in Homewood" in 60 to 70 years won the initial approval of the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority board Thursday over the objections of some residents. Board members unanimously approved a year's worth of exclusive negotiations with the city housing authority and Keith B. Key Enterprises, which has offices in Pittsburgh and in Columbus, Ohio, for the sale of more than two dozen parcels of land integral to the development of the plan.

