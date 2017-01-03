Unregulated recovery homes criticized...

Unregulated recovery homes criticized over living conditions

17 hrs ago

Three-quarter-way houses are meant to be a bridge to independent living for addicts, but critics calling for tougher state oversight say some are so crowded, unsupervised and unstable that they can hobble the recovery process. Neither state nor Allegheny County officials have complete tallies of recovery homes, also known as three-quarter-way or sober-living homes.

