There are 4 comments on the WPXI story from 14 hrs ago, titled Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled in Pittsburgh witha.



tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

#1 9 hrs ago
prison then deport again,this time keep him until too old to try again
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

Las Vegas, NV

#2 5 hrs ago
This illegal alien committed multiple felonies being deported and coming back. Illegal aliens want the government to look the other way.

Supporters said theyÂ’re doing everything in their power to stop the deportation, including calling on ICE to use prosecutorial discretion since Esquivel-Hernandez is a non-violent offender.

"The White House claims that itÂ’s telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to exercise Â“prosecutorial discretionÂ” in not removing illegal aliens. But there is no such discretion.

In 1996, Congress inserted several interlocking provisions into the law that require deportation when Executive Branch officials become aware of illegal aliens.

Congress enacted these provisions explicitly to force the executive branch to place into removal proceedings virtually every illegal alien encountered by federal immigration agents. The exceptions allowed by the 1996 act are very narrow, to be applied only in extraordinary circumstances (such as aliens seeking political asylum).

In other words, the Â“prosecutorial discretionÂ” that Obama claims he is ordering ICE agents to exercise no longer exists, because Congress eliminated it in 1996.

Congress acted out of frustration that the Clinton administration was using its discretion to let several thousand illegal aliens walk free. Today, Obama is claiming to use the same now nonexistent discretion to let 1.4 million illegals walk free.

HereÂ’s the technical explanation:

* 8 U.S.C.Â§ 1225(a)(1) provides that Â“an alien present in the United States who has not been admitted ... shall be deemed for purposes of this chapter an applicant for admission.Â”

* This triggers 8 U.S.C.Â§ 1225(b)(2)(A), which mandates that if the immigration officer determines that the alien is unlawfully present, the alien must
be placed in deportation proceedings:Â“In the case of an alien who is an applicant for admission, if the examining immigration officer determines that an alien seeking admission is not clearly and beyond a doubt entitled to be admitted, the alien shall be detained for a proceeding under section 1229a of this title.Â”

* The proceedings described in 8 U.S.C.Â§ 1229a are the deportation (or Â“removalÂ”) proceedings of the US immigration courts."

http://nypost.com/2012/06/22/the-dream-order-...
Sasquatch VNV

Since: Jan 17

Marion, AR

#3 1 hr ago
Thank you for an outstanding post. The information is much appreciated.
HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#4 33 min ago
Deport him and all of the lying, stealing, cheating, law-breaking wet backs in his family. Let the wets know what is coming.
