Uber expects to see more growth in Pittsburgh
Uber Technologies Inc. has more than 550 employees and growing in Pittsburgh, with at least 100 positions for the ride-sharing service to fill here. David Richter , Uber's vice president of strategic initiatives, outlined Uber's growth going from almost no employees in Pittsburgh at the beginning of 2015 to the establishment of its Advanced Technology Center around autonomous vehicle technology and operations that include to major Strip District buildings and a new test track in Hazelwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|13 min
|Horacio
|21
|America Held Hostage.
|4 hr
|MarkJ-
|33
|Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c...
|12 hr
|Team Trump
|2
|Wall being built
|15 hr
|Voted Trump
|27
|Trump it up!
|20 hr
|Trump it up
|8
|Immigrants
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Allegheny County Police is there a need for them? (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Jane
|94
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC