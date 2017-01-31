Uber expects to see more growth in Pi...

Uber expects to see more growth in Pittsburgh

Read more: Business Journal

Uber Technologies Inc. has more than 550 employees and growing in Pittsburgh, with at least 100 positions for the ride-sharing service to fill here. David Richter , Uber's vice president of strategic initiatives, outlined Uber's growth going from almost no employees in Pittsburgh at the beginning of 2015 to the establishment of its Advanced Technology Center around autonomous vehicle technology and operations that include to major Strip District buildings and a new test track in Hazelwood.

