Two violent crimes reported in Oaklan...

Two violent crimes reported in Oakland over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Pitt News

Multiple instances of violent crime in Oakland this weekend left one victim with minor injuries and another in critical condition. One person was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by three unidentified suspects while walking along the 300 block of McKee Place Friday night at about 10:07 p.m. The victim reported to Pitt and city police that, after an argument, one of the suspects struck them with a black revolver and took their cell phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pitt News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump it up! 1 hr BIG Pork 2
Immigrants 3 hr Jim 1
America Held Hostage. 5 hr MarkJ- 12
Allegheny County Police is there a need for them? (Nov '09) 5 hr Jane 94
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) 5 hr Carissa 121
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 6 hr MarkJ- 3
Wall being built 6 hr MarkJ- 25
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC