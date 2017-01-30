Two violent crimes reported in Oakland over weekend
Multiple instances of violent crime in Oakland this weekend left one victim with minor injuries and another in critical condition. One person was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by three unidentified suspects while walking along the 300 block of McKee Place Friday night at about 10:07 p.m. The victim reported to Pitt and city police that, after an argument, one of the suspects struck them with a black revolver and took their cell phone.
