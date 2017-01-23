Top court reviews free speech case of...

Top court reviews free speech case of man's anti-police rap

14 hrs ago

Pennsylvania's highest court is reviewing the conviction of a Pittsburgh man for making threats against police in a rap song after he was charged with drug offenses. The Supreme Court on Monday said it would take up an appeal by Jamal Knox, who argues his song, which was briefly posted online, is protected by the right to free speech.

Pittsburgh, PA

