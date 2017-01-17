The Rep Professional Theatre Presents...

The Rep Professional Theatre Presents Ann Talman's Woody's Order

Point Park University's The REP Professional Theatre Company will present Woody's Order! , Pittsburgh native, Ann Talman 's solo show about life choices and the importance of family and pursuing your dreams. Directed by John Shepard , performances run February 3- 19, 2017 in the Studio Theatre at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, 222 Craft Avenue.

