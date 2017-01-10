The Confidential Musical Theatre Project Returns to Pittsburgh
On Saturday, January 21, some of the bravest actors in Pittsburgh will take to the stage and perform a musical in its entirety, having met each other only one hour before and having had no group rehearsals. The audience shows up with no knowledge of the show they are about to see.
