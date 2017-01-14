Storytelling: August Wilson and the b...

Storytelling: August Wilson and the building of Fences

Among the movies released this past holiday season was a powerful adaptation of "Fences," August Wilson's Pulitzer-Prize winning drama. With Denzel Washington and Viola Davis repeating their Tony-winning roles in a 2010 revival, the film version of "Fences" has won praise from critics as an Academy Award contender.

