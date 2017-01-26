Sisters who study in Peters Township ...

Sisters who study in Peters Township earn dance accolades

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Almanac

Contest rules can be flexible, as Gionna D'Alessandro learned as one of 13 dancers selected for RAE Productions and Millennium Dance Complex Pittsburgh's Student Choreography Showcase. “It's pretty cool that I got it, because the ages were actually 16 to 21,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 11 hr T Swizzle 193
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 14 hr Jim 49
Wall being built Wed THE WORLD 4
"They" Won't Let Trump Be President, or, For Long Wed too many stupid p... 20
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... Wed fact is fact 1
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... Jan 24 Build That Wall 1
webpage Jan 24 A melody of David 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC