Sister of Pittsburgh's 1st murder vic...

Sister of Pittsburgh's 1st murder victim in 2017 speaks out: - He was just a big, gentle giant'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lostnfound (Aug '15) 8 min Justtryingtohelp 7
Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti... Wed Team TRUMP 1
Convenience store employees customer service is... Jan 3 anti convenience ... 18
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan 2 Joe 2
News Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ... Jan 1 Wildchild 3
Amish Jan 1 fudevuq 8
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers Dec 31 Overtaxed 11
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allegheny County was issued at January 06 at 12:00AM EST

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC