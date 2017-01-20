Rivers Casino planning $35M hotel

Rivers Casino planning $35M hotel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Rivers Casino wants to build a new $35 million hotel on the North Shore, according to the upcoming agenda of the Pittsburgh planning commission, which meets on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mlk 11 hr ThomasA 4
Janean Newcomer 21 hr Noone 2
News Battle continues over East Liberty redevelopmen... 22 hr Riley Live From M... 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu Love beauty 190
Steelers Wed Jim 2
Trump Inauguration Jan 17 Team Trump 1
Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them! Jan 16 liberals stink 9
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC