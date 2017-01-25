Rivers Casino aims for 4-diamond rating for new hotel, bringing jobs along with it
Rivers Casino is hoping that the $51.5 million hotel it plans to build on the North Shore will make the gambling venue an even bigger destination than it is now. The 221-room, full-service hotel will be built on the Ohio riverfront on the east side of the casino property next to the Carnegie Science Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall being built
|38 min
|MarkJ-
|2
|Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside...
|Tue
|Build That Wall
|1
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|Tue
|A melody of David
|47
|webpage
|Tue
|A melody of David
|2
|Steelers
|Jan 23
|Steelers4life
|6
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Jan 21
|team trump
|1
|YES it's real, YES it's still happening
|Jan 20
|downwiththeelite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC