Real places that inspired scenes in O...

Real places that inspired scenes in Oscar-nominated films

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

This image showing workers at NASA's Langley Research Center is part of an exhibit called "When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA's Human Computers," at the Hampton History Museum in Hampton, Va. The woman on the far right is engineer Mary Jackson, who was portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Fettermen Fake News 29 min Free Store No Jobs 1
Wall being built 47 min Cherry master 6
"They" Won't Let Trump Be President, or, For Long 47 min New america 21
Herion liberal protestors 52 min Party Liberal 1
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 17 hr Jane 50
Scammers Have Gotten A Lot Smarter Via Phone Calls Fri beware new scams 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Fri Love beaty 194
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC