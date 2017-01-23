Real-Life Horror Movie Locations

11 hrs ago Read more: Neatorama

Looking for a theme for your next road trip? How about "Places Where My Favorite Horror Films Were Shot"? If that appeals to you, here are a few scary spots you'll want to add to your agenda. SILENCE OF THE LAMBS Creepy Place: The house where serial killer "Buffalo Bill" lived, where he kept kidnapped women in a pit in the basement, and where he is eventually confronted by FBI trainee Clarice Starling Real-Life Location: 8 Circle Street, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania Story: In the movie, the house is located in the fictional town of Belvedere, Ohio, but most of the film was actually shot near Pittsburgh.

