Real-Life Horror Movie Locations

Looking for a theme for your next road trip? How about "Places Where My Favorite Horror Films Were Shot"? If that appeals to you, here are a few scary spots you'll want to add to your agenda. SILENCE OF THE LAMBS Creepy Place: The house where serial killer "Buffalo Bill" lived, where he kept kidnapped women in a pit in the basement, and where he is eventually confronted by FBI trainee Clarice Starling Real-Life Location: 8 Circle Street, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania Story: In the movie, the house is located in the fictional town of Belvedere, Ohio, but most of the film was actually shot near Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.