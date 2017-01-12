Random Acts of Kindness: Witness to k...

Random Acts of Kindness: Witness to kindness

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Early in December my son and I went to the Eat 'n Park on Library Road in Bethel Park for lunch. We were seated in a booth close to the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them! 3 hr Observed 1
Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15) 7 hr Scarnati3 14
Don Lemon 21 hr CNN FAKE NEWS 2
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Wed Love beauty 186
America Adopting Jante Law Tue feminist heaven 1
Protest Against American Black Media Tue Stand Up To Oppre... 1
wlmm Tue SUPPORT 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC