PWSA boil water advisory for 100,000 ...

PWSA boil water advisory for 100,000 customers prompts school closures

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 16 min Afrikan American 22
America Held Hostage. 9 hr MarkJ- 33
Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c... 16 hr Team Trump 2
Wall being built 19 hr Voted Trump 27
Trump it up! Tue Trump it up 8
Immigrants Mon Jim 1
Allegheny County Police is there a need for them? (Nov '09) Mon Jane 94
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC