Proposed board would advise Pittsburgh on bike lanes

Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Delighted or frustrated, Pittsburghers passionate about the city's expanding bike lanes may have a new place to air their thoughts. A proposed advisory board would publicly review bike lane plans and draft policies for installing the infrastructure, according to legislation introduced Tuesday by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith.

