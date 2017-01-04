Proposed board would advise Pittsburgh on bike lanes
Delighted or frustrated, Pittsburghers passionate about the city's expanding bike lanes may have a new place to air their thoughts. A proposed advisory board would publicly review bike lane plans and draft policies for installing the infrastructure, according to legislation introduced Tuesday by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith.
