Primanti Bros. opening new location in Pittsburgh
Primanti Bros., Pittsburgh's iconic sandwich shop that has branched out into locations nationwide, is opening a new location that will be its first in the Steel City in more than two decades. The new restaurant will open Jan. 18 at the corner of Penn Avenue and North Fairmount Street in Pittsburgh's Garfield section.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them!
|12 hr
|liberals smell
|6
|Swingers
|14 hr
|ddddd
|6
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Grant
|44
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|T Swizzle
|187
|Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Scarnati3
|14
|Don Lemon
|Jan 11
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|2
|America Adopting Jante Law
|Jan 10
|feminist heaven
|1
