Primanti Bros. opening new location in Pittsburgh

17 hrs ago

Primanti Bros., Pittsburgh's iconic sandwich shop that has branched out into locations nationwide, is opening a new location that will be its first in the Steel City in more than two decades. The new restaurant will open Jan. 18 at the corner of Penn Avenue and North Fairmount Street in Pittsburgh's Garfield section.

