Police beat Jan. 6
Vehicle overturns: Lee Colsmann, 28, of Morgantown, W.Va., received minor injuries when his vehicle ran off Interstate 79 north at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, hit a guardrail and rolled onto its side, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lostnfound (Aug '15)
|54 min
|in the know joe
|10
|Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti...
|Wed
|Team TRUMP
|1
|Convenience store employees customer service is...
|Jan 3
|anti convenience ...
|18
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
|Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|3
|Amish
|Jan 1
|fudevuq
|8
|Who Actually Coaches The Steelers
|Dec 31
|Overtaxed
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC