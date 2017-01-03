Police beat Jan. 6

Police beat Jan. 6

Vehicle overturns: Lee Colsmann, 28, of Morgantown, W.Va., received minor injuries when his vehicle ran off Interstate 79 north at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, hit a guardrail and rolled onto its side, state police said.

