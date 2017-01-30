Police beat Jan. 31

Police beat Jan. 31

Warrant arrest: Dennis David Kosmer, 49, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody Saturday by Canonsburg police on an Allegheny County bench warrant during a traffic stop at East Pike Street and Greenside Avenue.

