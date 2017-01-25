Police beat Jan. 25

Police beat Jan. 25

Man arraigned: Eric Ryan Huweart, 19, of Coal Center, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Joshua Kanalis on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for allegedly breaking into a home at 330 South Ridge Road, Coal Center, several times after being told he was not permitted to be there, California police said.

