Police beat Jan. 25
Man arraigned: Eric Ryan Huweart, 19, of Coal Center, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Joshua Kanalis on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for allegedly breaking into a home at 330 South Ridge Road, Coal Center, several times after being told he was not permitted to be there, California police said.
