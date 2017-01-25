Pittsburgh police to implement new pl...

Pittsburgh police to implement new plan to curb violence in Homewood

14 hrs ago

Following four shootings in the last two weeks in the city's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh police are implementing a new plan to curb the violence. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 16, four shootings happened within a mile of one another on Frankstown Avenue and Kelly Street.

