Pittsburgh police to assist with inaugural festivities
Voting without dissent, Pittsburgh City Council agreed Tuesday to send 13 police officers and two supervisors to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this month. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., sought the security assistance.
