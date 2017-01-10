Pittsburgh is a 'best place to travel...

Pittsburgh is a 'best place to travel' in 2017

For a listicle published online last week, Harper's Bazaar reported that it had "tapped our bucket lists, insider knowledge and industry experts for the 17 destinations to have on your radar when planning this year's getaways, adventures and retreats." Author Carrie Goldberg, who is the magazine's digital travel and weddings editor, last gave our fair city some online love this past summer, when she visited, was surprised that she wasn't bored, and named it "America's most underrated city."

