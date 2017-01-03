Pittsburgh family escapes Tanzanian plane crash
Members of a Pittsburgh family say they feel “extremely lucky and blessed to be alive” after surviving the Jan. 2 crash of a small airplane in Tanzania. Walnut Capital Management founder Gregg Perelman, his wife, Susie, and daughters Sara, 23, Danielle, 21 and Emma, 19, were on a sightseeing trip around the Serengeti National Park region.
