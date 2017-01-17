Pittsburgh Drinks
Bars have long been a center for business deals and creative pursuits, but modern collaborations start through social media. Pittsburgh will get the best of both with the release of Pittsburgh Drinks: A History of Cocktails, Nightlife & Bartending Tradition , by co-authors Sean Enright and Cody McDevitt.
