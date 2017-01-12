Pitt club investigating Zodiac murder...

Pitt club investigating Zodiac murders Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Even with survivors, the suspect's composite and his DNA, police have never identified the Zodiac, the self-named serial killer who terrorized northern California in the late '60s and early '70s. Five killings are directly linked to him but in a 1974 letter, one in a series of taunting missives to Bay Area newspapers, the Zodiac indicated the number was actually 37. In November, more than two dozen cold-case investigators convened in Oakland to learn if a new Pittsburgh-based tip in the case was worth pursuing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To The Moon....Or Not. Not. 58 min antigov 1
Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them! Fri liberals smell 6
Swingers Fri ddddd 6
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) Thu Grant 44
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu T Swizzle 187
Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15) Wed Scarnati3 14
Don Lemon Jan 11 CNN FAKE NEWS 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC