Pitt club investigating Zodiac murders Updated at
Even with survivors, the suspect's composite and his DNA, police have never identified the Zodiac, the self-named serial killer who terrorized northern California in the late '60s and early '70s. Five killings are directly linked to him but in a 1974 letter, one in a series of taunting missives to Bay Area newspapers, the Zodiac indicated the number was actually 37. In November, more than two dozen cold-case investigators convened in Oakland to learn if a new Pittsburgh-based tip in the case was worth pursuing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To The Moon....Or Not. Not.
|58 min
|antigov
|1
|Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them!
|Fri
|liberals smell
|6
|Swingers
|Fri
|ddddd
|6
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Grant
|44
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|T Swizzle
|187
|Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Scarnati3
|14
|Don Lemon
|Jan 11
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC