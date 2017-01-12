Pitt club investigating Zodiac murders Updated at

Even with survivors, the suspect's composite and his DNA, police have never identified the Zodiac, the self-named serial killer who terrorized northern California in the late '60s and early '70s. Five killings are directly linked to him but in a 1974 letter, one in a series of taunting missives to Bay Area newspapers, the Zodiac indicated the number was actually 37. In November, more than two dozen cold-case investigators convened in Oakland to learn if a new Pittsburgh-based tip in the case was worth pursuing.

