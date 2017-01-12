Peters Township High School singers to compete nationally
Think about the typical portrayal of barbershop music: four guys wearing striped shirts and matching hats, crooning “Hello! Ma Baby” and “Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair.” “Barbershop has definitely changed,” said Ryan Perrotte, the Peters Township High School choral director. “If you look at 1920s barbershop to what it is now, it has evolved, as everything else has.” And so, rather than simply singing “Sweet Adeline,” the school's Rowdy Rhythm choral ensemble plans a much more involved show at the Midwinter Barbershop Competition in San Antonio, Texas.
