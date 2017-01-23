People on the Move: 1/23/2017

People on the Move: 1/23/2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Burns White LLC hired Nicholas D. Cooper , energy group - focuses his practice on due diligence review, title curative measures, certified title opinions, and landowner disputes and other land-related litigation; Jessica M. Jurasko , health care and long-term care - focuses her practice in the areas of medical malpractice, health care, employment and general liability litigation; Tara Param , health care and long-term care - defends nursing homes, hospitals, physicians and other health care providers in medical malpractice and nursing home litigation; and Bridget L. Smith , Medicare compliance - concentrates her practice in Medicare compliance issues that arise in workers' compensation and general liability settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steelers 45 min Steelers4life 4
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) Sun Brianl 45
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Sat team trump 1
YES it's real, YES it's still happening Fri downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen Jan 20 team trump 3
mlk Jan 19 ThomasA 4
Janean Newcomer Jan 19 Noone 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC