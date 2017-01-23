People on the Move: 1/23/2017
Burns White LLC hired Nicholas D. Cooper , energy group - focuses his practice on due diligence review, title curative measures, certified title opinions, and landowner disputes and other land-related litigation; Jessica M. Jurasko , health care and long-term care - focuses her practice in the areas of medical malpractice, health care, employment and general liability litigation; Tara Param , health care and long-term care - defends nursing homes, hospitals, physicians and other health care providers in medical malpractice and nursing home litigation; and Bridget L. Smith , Medicare compliance - concentrates her practice in Medicare compliance issues that arise in workers' compensation and general liability settlements.
